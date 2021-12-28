-$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.75) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.60). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings per share of ($1.53) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of ($6.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.46) to ($6.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.20) to ($5.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.58. 4,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,966. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $124.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.04.

In other news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,241 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $318,201.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,428 shares of company stock worth $5,122,733 over the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

