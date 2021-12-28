$0.80 EPS Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will report $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.78. Community Bank System reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 27.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 6.1% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 11,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 58.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 17.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,792. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

