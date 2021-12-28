$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. GMS reported sales of $751.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

GMS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

NYSE GMS opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.02. GMS has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $61.79.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $3,322,393.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $486,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,352 shares of company stock worth $4,258,262 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in GMS by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in GMS by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GMS by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in GMS by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

