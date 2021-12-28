$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will post sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Hubbell reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year sales of $4.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hubbell.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 91.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 12.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 12,940.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.36. 7,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,873. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.80. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $149.07 and a 12 month high of $212.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.44%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.