1,036 Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GXO. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,206,000. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GXO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

GXO opened at $91.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.60. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

