$113.59 Million in Sales Expected for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) will announce sales of $113.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $192.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $251.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.19 million to $351.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $290.93 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $637.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.74) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVIR shares. Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. 9,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,471. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $94.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16.

In related news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 62,999 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,660,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,055,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.