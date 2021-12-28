11,419 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62.

