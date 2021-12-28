$150.90 Million in Sales Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to announce sales of $150.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $153.00 million and the lowest is $149.70 million. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $138.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year sales of $581.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $584.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $636.10 million, with estimates ranging from $627.00 million to $646.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VECO. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Veeco Instruments stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 271,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,395. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 80.50 and a beta of 1.38. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth $177,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the third quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

