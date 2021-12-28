16,356 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,178,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in ServiceNow by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP grew its position in ServiceNow by 5,759.2% in the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in ServiceNow by 8.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $3.81 on Tuesday, hitting $659.47. 5,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,550. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $661.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $620.82. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.51, a PEG ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

