$166.37 Million in Sales Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report sales of $166.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.90 million. Cathay General Bancorp reported sales of $151.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $644.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $643.00 million to $646.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $699.03 million, with estimates ranging from $690.20 million to $705.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,353,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after acquiring an additional 253,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,718,000 after acquiring an additional 241,094 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 238,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,720,000 after buying an additional 196,350 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.99. 170,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

