$18.41 Million in Sales Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will report sales of $18.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.50 million and the highest is $19.30 million. Sharps Compliance reported sales of $17.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year sales of $65.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.20 million to $68.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $69.77 million, with estimates ranging from $68.01 million to $71.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMED. Barrington Research restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 156.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78,838 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 263.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 268,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 194,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 256,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 78,348 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMED stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

