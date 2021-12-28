$188.00 Million in Sales Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will announce sales of $188.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted sales of $158.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $747.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $741.80 million to $752.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $782.65 million, with estimates ranging from $756.50 million to $808.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AOSL shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,069,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $46,983.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,781 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded down $2.72 on Thursday, hitting $58.77. 722,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,082. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $63.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

