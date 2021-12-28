$20.19 Million in Sales Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will announce sales of $20.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.64 million and the highest is $70.03 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $250.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $24.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.91 million to $76.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $142.08 million, with estimates ranging from $38.38 million to $293.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APLS. Wedbush decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,482. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.05.

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $505,399.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,146 shares of company stock valued at $608,715. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.