$20.19 Million in Sales Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will announce sales of $20.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.64 million and the highest is $70.03 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $250.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $24.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.91 million to $76.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $142.08 million, with estimates ranging from $38.38 million to $293.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APLS. Wedbush decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,482. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.05.

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $505,399.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,146 shares of company stock valued at $608,715. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.