$240,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will post $240,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $320,000.00. Vaxart reported sales of $360,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year sales of $990,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $23.31 million, with estimates ranging from $650,000.00 to $68.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. Vaxart’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VXRT shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $28,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 95,432 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Vaxart during the second quarter worth $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart during the second quarter worth $365,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Vaxart by 118.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 83,900 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vaxart by 85.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares during the period. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vaxart stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $6.57. 65,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,836. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $824.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

