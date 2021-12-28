$26.17 Million in Sales Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will report $26.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.10 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $85.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $68.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $73.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $49.51 million, with estimates ranging from $32.81 million to $86.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The company’s revenue was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

ImmunoGen stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.47. 84,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,707,370. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

