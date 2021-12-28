29,100 Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Acquired by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 337.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 497,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after buying an additional 383,777 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Farfetch by 663.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 125,754 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farfetch alerts:

NYSE:FTCH opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale began coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.