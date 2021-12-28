$3.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will report $3.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.48 billion and the lowest is $3.17 billion. Newmont reported sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year sales of $12.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 980.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont stock opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. Newmont has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

