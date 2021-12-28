$3.49 Million in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will announce $3.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.24 million to $4.01 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.02 million to $13.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $28.62 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.
Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 141.93% and a negative net margin of 1,085.43%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share.
Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. 7,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,138. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $49,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 49,591 shares of company stock worth $89,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 32,119 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,204,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 108,620 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.
