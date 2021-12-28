30,593 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL) Purchased by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FJUL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2,362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 795,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 763,332 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,138,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,557,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 26,718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FJUL traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.58. 3,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,062. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.34. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $36.58.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July (NYSEARCA:FJUL)

