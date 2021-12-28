3,550 Shares in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Acquired by Strategic Asset Management LLC

Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000.

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average is $54.50. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

