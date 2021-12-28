377 Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Bought by Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 130.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 241.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 53.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 454.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TM shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

TM stock opened at $185.90 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $139.29 and a 12 month high of $188.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.11. The stock has a market cap of $259.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

