$388.36 Million in Sales Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will announce $388.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $381.50 million to $416.31 million. Oak Street Health posted sales of $248.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.24.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average is $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $880,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 2,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $79,688.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 524,917 shares of company stock worth $21,651,494. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

