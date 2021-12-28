$41.60 Million in Sales Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to report sales of $41.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.20 million to $44.22 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $34.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $152.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.30 million to $155.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $212.07 million, with estimates ranging from $204.47 million to $226.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSHD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.11.

In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $96,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total transaction of $847,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,388 shares of company stock worth $19,082,122. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 29.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 250,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $11.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,743. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $181.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.60 and a 200-day moving average of $137.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.40, a PEG ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

