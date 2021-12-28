4,200 Shares in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 103,680.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 12.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.09 million, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.