4,920 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 70.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,909,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,659 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,240,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 664,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,219,000 after buying an additional 229,635 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,946,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 545.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 372,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after buying an additional 315,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $63.32 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $63.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average of $61.35.

