$5.42 Million in Sales Expected for Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) to announce $5.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Akerna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.10 million and the highest is $5.74 million. Akerna posted sales of $4.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Akerna will report full year sales of $19.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $19.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $26.76 million, with estimates ranging from $23.60 million to $29.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Akerna.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 million. Akerna had a negative net margin of 143.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on KERN. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Akerna in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akerna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

NASDAQ KERN traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.94. 4,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.53. Akerna has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $10.44.

In other news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 100,400 shares of Akerna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 239,859 shares of company stock valued at $577,339 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KERN. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna during the second quarter worth about $1,542,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna during the third quarter worth about $654,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Akerna in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akerna in the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Akerna in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

