6 Meridian Decreases Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

6 Meridian reduced its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 22.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $201,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $249,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 378,624 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,345 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.86.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

