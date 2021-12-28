6 Meridian Has $192,000 Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dorian LPG by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,780,000 after buying an additional 180,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 38.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 129,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 33.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 83,463 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 242,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 159.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 132,522 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 31.78%. The company had revenue of $63.09 million for the quarter.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

