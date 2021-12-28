6 Meridian Purchases New Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,120,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,703,000 after purchasing an additional 28,471 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.13. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

OGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

