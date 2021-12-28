6 Meridian Sells 143 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

6 Meridian decreased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 133.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 32,357 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

ABG has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $249.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.89.

ABG opened at $167.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.36. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $230.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

