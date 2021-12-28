9,386 Shares in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 21,562 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,480,000.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03.

