9,913 Shares in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,768,000 after buying an additional 196,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,081,000 after purchasing an additional 191,797 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,000 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,099,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DCPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DCPH opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $59.71.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.73 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.