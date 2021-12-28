A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $10,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $83,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 139.7% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $84.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.37. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $84.78.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $716,240.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

