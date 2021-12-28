AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 99.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948,228 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.1% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 53,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.69. 38,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,882,447. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.18 and its 200-day moving average is $115.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $134.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

