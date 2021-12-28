Absher Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,455 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 3.5% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,444,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.89.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $351.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,846. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $262.85 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.49. The stock has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

