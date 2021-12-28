Absher Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,762 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 4.6% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Walmart by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 172,660 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.27. The company had a trading volume of 92,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,378,473. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.32. The company has a market capitalization of $394.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,024,595 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

