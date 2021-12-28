Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $652,000 Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Biogen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Biogen by 357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist reduced their target price on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.65.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $236.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,158. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.72. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $221.72 and a one year high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

