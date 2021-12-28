Absher Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,608 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,314,231,000 after buying an additional 1,207,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,005,402,000 after buying an additional 141,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $800,378,000 after buying an additional 6,639,782 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,602,378 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $200,112,000 after buying an additional 343,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $167,346,000 after buying an additional 2,116,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $41.26. 10,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.