Absher Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,163 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 2.4% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after buying an additional 2,804,423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after buying an additional 1,088,283 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,059,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $781,893,000 after buying an additional 397,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $4.04 on Tuesday, reaching $207.21. 196,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,989,376. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $185.26 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.95 and a 200-day moving average of $220.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

