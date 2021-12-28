Abundance Wealth Counselors Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 99.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186,376 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 508,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,007,000 after acquiring an additional 106,813 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 517.9% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 148,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 124,287 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 86,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL traded up $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $146.28. 681,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.44.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.