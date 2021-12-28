Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $5.82 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 96.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,317,275 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,390,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,298,000 after acquiring an additional 393,975 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,082,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,187,000 after acquiring an additional 488,002 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,840,000 after acquiring an additional 834,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,415,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,044,000 after purchasing an additional 91,288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,799,176 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62.

