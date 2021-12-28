Accel Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1,268.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $602,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 78.7% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $145.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.66. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.46 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.87.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.46.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

