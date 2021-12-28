Accel Wealth Management Cuts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 92.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $94.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.57. General Electric has a 1-year low of $83.20 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a PE ratio of -181.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

