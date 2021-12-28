Accel Wealth Management Decreases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Clorox by 2.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 5.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 2.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 5.6% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

Clorox stock opened at $170.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.07 and its 200 day moving average is $169.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.