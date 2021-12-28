Accel Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 116.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 227,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,650,000 after purchasing an additional 72,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $114.57 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $88.76 and a 1-year high of $114.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

