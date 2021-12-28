Accel Wealth Management Sells 105 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Accel Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Target by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 609.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $224.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.10. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

