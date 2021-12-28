Accel Wealth Management Sells 504 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 144,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 21,386 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 183.0% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 882,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,351,000 after acquiring an additional 570,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 302.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 29,933 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.79 and a 12 month high of $82.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.82.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.