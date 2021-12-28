Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.11. Addus HomeCare reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.65. 49,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,348. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $73.06 and a twelve month high of $129.01.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $505,066. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 210.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

