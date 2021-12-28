Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.11. Addus HomeCare reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.65. 49,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,348. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $73.06 and a twelve month high of $129.01.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $505,066. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 210.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.