Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,710.86 ($36.44).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Barclays upped their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,751 ($36.98) to GBX 3,061 ($41.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,730 ($36.70) to GBX 2,710 ($36.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,245 ($43.62) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

In related news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 14,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,178 ($42.72), for a total transaction of £447,653.08 ($601,765.13).

Shares of ADM stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,095 ($41.61). The stock had a trading volume of 81,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,083. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,829 ($38.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,706 ($49.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,001.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,219.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.