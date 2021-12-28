Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 5,003 ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in ASE Technology by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 186,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 16.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.03. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

